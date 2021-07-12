Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.40 ($92.24).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €68.01 ($80.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -275.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Basf has a one year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a one year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.42.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.