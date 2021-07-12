Basid Coin (BASID) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $65.25 million and $2.76 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00919258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.