Beam Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $14.65 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $44.64 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002109 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,286,040 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.