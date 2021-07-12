Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY)’s stock price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.70.

Bechtle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.