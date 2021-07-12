Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 1.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.70. 5,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,311. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

