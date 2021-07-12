Beer Money Price Up 7.9% This Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $382,599.49 and approximately $31,004.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beer Money

Beer Money is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

