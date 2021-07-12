Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sells 15,500 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NYSE:BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $762,910.00.

BLI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

