Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Berry stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $524.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 60.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berry will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

