Beyond Air, Inc. (NYSE:XAIR) CEO Acquires $134,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NYSE:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00.

NYSE:XAIR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,957. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.