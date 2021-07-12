Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $61.39. 665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 985,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

