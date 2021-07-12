Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $61.39. 665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 985,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.97.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.