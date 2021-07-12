BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 15,404 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $1,002,030.20.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Alvarez sold 5,309 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27.

NYSE:BIGC traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,131 shares.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.