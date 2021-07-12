BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez Sells 5,309 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $345,244.27.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Robert Alvarez sold 15,404 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,030.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIGC traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.04. 35,287 shares of the stock traded hands.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.