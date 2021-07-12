BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Sells $20,339,479.02 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 288,831 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $20,339,479.02.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,545,805.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $11,518,256.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $31,689,252.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIGC traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,319,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

