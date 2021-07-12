BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Sells $423,410.13 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Russell Scott Klein sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $423,410.13.

Russell Scott Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Russell Scott Klein sold 10,300 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $669,500.00.

BIGC traded down $2.90 on Monday, hitting $67.07. 34,208 shares of the stock were exchanged.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

