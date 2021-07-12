Binance Coin Price Reaches $315.47 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $315.47 or 0.00952214 BTC on major exchanges.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.