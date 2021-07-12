BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) CEO Sells $2,908,374.04 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NYSE:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 74,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $2,908,374.04.

BCAB traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares.

Get BioAtla alerts:

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.