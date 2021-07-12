Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 45,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 178,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

BIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $555.43 million, a PE ratio of -98.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

