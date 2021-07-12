Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report ($2.95) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.97) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.52). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($12.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.13) to ($9.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($8.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.34) to ($5.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.39) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHVN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $6,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $57.66 and a twelve month high of $119.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

