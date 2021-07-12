BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) CEO Sells $825,421.22 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 22,922 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $825,421.22.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 22,925 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $1,059,364.25.

BLFS traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,564. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

