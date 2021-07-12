Biostage, Inc. (NYSE:BSTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $300,000.00 in Stock

Biostage, Inc. (NYSE:BSTG) major shareholder Dst Capital Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE BSTG traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397. Biostage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea.

