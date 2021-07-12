Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Up 6.1%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)’s share price shot up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32. 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 202,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bioventus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bioventus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

The firm has a market cap of $979.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $2,124,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $22,920,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $4,271,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the first quarter worth about $840,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

