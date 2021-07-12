Bismuth (BIS) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $2,532.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000145 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,598,923 coins and its circulating supply is 21,515,166 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

