BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.02 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BitBall has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $1.02 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,113.01 or 1.00027347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00040427 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007373 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00056665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.