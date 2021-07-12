bitCNY Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and $340,833.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00113235 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00158832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,067.40 or 0.99982304 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.52 or 0.00960056 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

