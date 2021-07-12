BitcoinHD (BHD) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 12th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00004860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a total market cap of $9.71 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00111808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00159445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,778.16 or 0.99799484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.00966275 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

