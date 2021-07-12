BitForex Token Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and $474,958.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00052348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00016605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.80 or 0.00893412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005519 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

