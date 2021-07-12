Bitradio One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $51,851.42 and $35.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009704 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.51 or 0.00306233 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,201,429 coins and its circulating supply is 10,201,425 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

