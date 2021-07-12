BitSend Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a market capitalization of $112,314.64 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.19 or 0.00384580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003130 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00012937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.43 or 0.01721732 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,357,800 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

