BlackCoin (BLK) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,050.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $23,050.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019764 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,773,622 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

