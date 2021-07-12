Blackhill Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blackhill Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.9% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.23. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

