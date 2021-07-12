BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167,798 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BGT. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

BGT opened at $13.01 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

