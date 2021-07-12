BlackRock Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 83,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.56% of PennantPark Investment worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.76 on Monday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.