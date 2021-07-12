BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.08

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 10 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,166,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,896,000 after buying an additional 25,605 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 12.2% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 219,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,662,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.3% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 90,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.