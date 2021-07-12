BLAST Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $27,896.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006509 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000069 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

