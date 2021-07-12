Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Blocknet has a market cap of $7.93 million and $3,351.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00041555 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007899 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,844,113 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

