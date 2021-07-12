BLOCKv One Day Volume Hits $28,029.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $34.08 million and $28,029.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,301,394,753 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

