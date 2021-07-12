Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $14.19 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the period. Webster Financial accounts for approximately 5.2% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Webster Financial worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,426.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of WBS opened at $51.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.55. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.