Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $17.09 Million Stock Holdings in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Viad accounts for approximately 6.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 2.00% of Viad worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viad by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Viad by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of VVI opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.04. Viad Corp has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

