Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 4,564 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. SEA accounts for about 2.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after purchasing an additional 733,740 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after purchasing an additional 867,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SEA by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 130.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of SE opened at $278.00 on Monday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $101.70 and a 1-year high of $297.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.58.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.