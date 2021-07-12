Blue Grotto Capital LLC Sells 46,520 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,520 shares during the period. Zynga comprises approximately 5.3% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Zynga worth $14,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.60 on Monday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at $10,648,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,291,430. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

