Blue Grotto Capital LLC Takes Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000. Onto Innovation makes up approximately 2.4% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock worth $7,381,498 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

