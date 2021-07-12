Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland Sells 1,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00.

BPMC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,192. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

