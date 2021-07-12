Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland Sells 1,000 Shares

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NYSE:BPMC) COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00.
BPMC traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,192. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.
About Blueprint Medicines
