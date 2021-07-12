BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.83 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 275,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 639,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of £942.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from BMO Global Smaller Companies’s previous dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. BMO Global Smaller Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.03%.

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

