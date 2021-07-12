Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,825,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,715 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.45% of Booking worth $4,252,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $14.36 on Monday, reaching $2,180.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,538. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,277.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 128.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

