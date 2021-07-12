Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $7.47 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $446,903.06 and $7,386.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00022585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00044387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00112223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00160456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,207.04 or 1.00445248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.15 or 0.00956297 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.