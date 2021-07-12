Boris F. Shimanovsky Sells 65,089 Shares of ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) Stock

ZipRecruiter, Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) CTO Boris F. Shimanovsky sold 65,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,498,999.67.

Shares of ZIP stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838 shares.

About ZipRecruiter

ZipRecruiter, Inc operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

