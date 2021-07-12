Boson Protocol Price Down 12.2% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $15.92 million and approximately $400,401.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00383717 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003163 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00012522 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $541.65 or 0.01636980 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,785 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

