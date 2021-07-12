Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.53. 50,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,303,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,409.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock worth $19,168,812. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

