Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Tops $230,739.21

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $230,739.21 and $106,607.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.09 or 0.00899406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005417 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

