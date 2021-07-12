Brendan Kennedy Sells 800,000 Shares of Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Stock

Tilray, Inc. (NYSE:TLRY) Director Brendan Kennedy sold 800,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $14,064,000.00.

Shares of TLRY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,472,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,335,486. Tilray, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00.

About Tilray

Tilray Inc engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. The company offers cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods; and hemp-based foods and alcoholic beverages. It offers medical cannabis in extracts and dried flower forms; and cannabis extracts, including purified oil drops and capsules.

